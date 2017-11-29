New York truck terror suspect pleads not guilty
MANHATTAN — The man who allegedly drove a truck down a Manhattan bike path killing eight pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.
Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-year-old man who arrived in the United States in 2010 from Uzbekistan, was arrested after people were run over by a vehicle Oct. 31 in a midday attack that authorities called terrorism. Investigators say he chose the date to target Halloween crowds.
He allegedly crashed into people on a West Side Highway pedestrian/bike path, killing eight and injuring 11. Saipov got out of a rented Home Depot truck brandishing two fake gun sand yelled “Allahu Akbar,” which is Arabic for God is great.
He was hit with a 22-count indictment on Nov. 21. The indictment includes charges that Saipov provided material support to the Islamic State group.
Saipov is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 23.