Radio host Garrison Keillor fired over allegations of inappropriate behavior

MINNESOTA—Garrison Keillor has been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of inappropriate behavior.

Minnesota Public Radio announced Keillor’s termination in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

The statement read, in part, “Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) is terminating its contracts with Garrison Keillor and his private media companies after recently learning of allegations of his inappropriate behavior with an individual who worked with him.”

Keillor retired last year as a radio host for the Prarie Home Companion, but still produced “The Writer’s Almanac.”

Read MPR’s entire statement here.

Keillor said in an email to the Minneapolis StarTribune Wednesday, “I put my hand on a woman’s bare back. I meant to pat her back after she told me about her unhappiness and her shirt was open and my hand went up it about six inches. She recoiled. I apologized. I sent her an email of apology later and she replied that she had forgiven me and not to think about it. We were friends. We continued to be friendly right up until her lawyer called.”

Keillor went on to say in the email, “Anyone who ever was around my show can tell you that I was the least physically affectionate person in the building. Actors hug, musicians hug, people were embracing every Saturday night left and right, and I stood off in the corner like a stone statue.”

He told the newspaper that he is “just fine” and that he “had a good long run and am grateful for it and for everything else.”