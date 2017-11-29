Reno gunman killed after firing shots from luxury apartment building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By, Taylor Berry

HOUSTON—A gunman is dead after firing shots from a window at the Montage in Reno Tuesday. The gunman barricaded himself and a hostage into a room at the luxury high rise and began shooting from the 8th floor onto the street below.

"He started shooting out the east facing windows at the Montage and from what we can tell he was shooting down onto Sierra Street,” Deputy Chief Tom Robinson of the Reno Police Department said. “He could have shot at other places, but we do have officers who did notice the gunfire coming down onto Sierra Street."

Police shot the gunman and removed the hostage. The gunman died on the way to the hospital.

The shooting comes less than two months after Stephen Paddock took to the Mandalay hotel and fired upon concert goers leaving 60 dead and hundreds injured.

Paddock had once owned a unit at the Montage luxury high-rise building in Reno.

Police still haven’t released the gunman’s name or a motive for the attack. For now it appears the gunman acted alone.