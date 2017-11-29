× Texas teacher arrested, admits to summer fling with 15-year-old student

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— A Texas teacher has been arrested after admitting to having multiple sexual encounters with a 15-year-old student over the summer break.

Michelle Schiffer, 23, was arrested and charged with having an improper relationship with a student after an anonymous tipster reported the relationship to the Cypress Springs High School Principal.

Principal Cheryl Henry was notified on November 10th and immediately turned the information over to Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Patrol Officer L. Sinegal.

After further investigation officer’s located the student and teacher, who confessed to the relationship. The student told police that over the summer break he made plans to meet Schiffer at a Chick-Fil-A. The two would later go to an apartment where they engaged in sexual activity. The student also told police that on another occasion Schiffer picked him up at a park and they drove around the neighborhood before parking and engaging in other sexual acts.

During a separate interview, Schiffer confirmed the student’s story adding that they had sex at her friend’s apartment on one occasion. Schiffer then confessed that she smoked marijuana in her car with the student before performing a sexual act on him.

No information has been given on any additional charges that Schiffer may be facing at this time.