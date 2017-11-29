Tilman Fertitta’s Post Oak Hotel to bring 600 new jobs to Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta is hiring at the new Post Oak Hotel being built in Uptown Houston.

"We have an array of different positions available right now whether it's at the front desk, accounting, housekeeping, in the restaurants, as well as for our banquet department," said Jorge Gonzales, general manager of the luxury hotel.

Houstonians were going after the jobs Wednesday at the hotel's job fair at the Downtown Aquarium.

"I want to be receptionist, front desk, I want to be the first face people see when they come to the hotel," said Houston college student Kyarra Gorham.

Bringing hundreds of jobs to the city may be the best attraction. The job fair will continue at Landry's corporate office Dec. 9 and 10.