Comedian crashes Roy Moore campaign event

THEODORE, AL - A rowdy Roy Moore supporter was booted from a campaign event Wednesday night.

Actually, it wasn't a Roy Moore supporter at all. It was Jake Byrd, AKA comedian Tony Barbieri of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" making a mockery of Moore's campaign event-slash-sermon inside an Alabama church.

"I was just trying to let the judge know that he's a man's man and everyone freaked," Byrd said.

The comedian, sporting a "Gimme Moore" t-shirt, yelled, "He's a man's man! The Judge is a man's man!" as police escorted him out of the church. As Byrd thanked the police for their service, he was confronted by an elderly man who claimed to be a retired Baptist preacher. The preacher admonished Byrd for his rude interruption, telling him, "You need to be in the house of God to worship the supreme master, and not to voice your opinion."

Here's where it stops being funny and starts getting real.

Speaking from the church's pulpit, the embattled Alabama Senate candidate said the multiple sexual harassment and assault allegations against him are a big, fat conspiracy.

"Who are they?," Moore asked. "The liberals. They don't want conservative values. They are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender...who want to change our culture. They are socialists who want to change our way of life, putting man above God."

Moore's opponent, Democrat Doug Jones says he does not have the character to be in the US Senate.

"His 40 year history has not been one of integrity," said Jones. "It is been one of divisiveness and it's been one of trying to mislead the public from day one."

As the clock ticks down to the special election on December 12th, Moore's bringing out the big guns, in the form of Steve Bannon. The former White House chief strategist will hit the campaign trail one week ahead of the vote, starting with a rally on Sunday. Noticeably absent...President Donald Trump.