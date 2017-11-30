Controversial Colorado Coffee Shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO—Cleaning up or cleaning out! Wherever you stand on gentrification, some would agree that this Denver coffee shop sign was in bad taste.

The “Ink Coffee Shop” sure stirred up the community when they posted a sidewalk sign saying “Happily gentrifying the neighborhood since 2014". Which resulted in hundreds of protesters gathering outside of the shop to voice their outrage.

This inner city neighborhood, like many across the country, is undergoing a major demographic shift , as many suburban-driven folks opt for the city life. diverse communities of Latino and African American residents feel like they are being pushed out.