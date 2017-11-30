× Feds: Man in Aryan Brotherhood may be hiding in Houston after 14 other members arrested

HOUSTON — An Aryan Brotherhood of Texas member may be hiding in Houston after the suspect and other group members were accused of racketeering and conspiring to sell meth on a large scale from Corpus Christi, the federal government announced Thursday.

Johnny Glenn Voiles — who goes by the nickname ‘Panhead’ — is one of 15 members that were charged on Nov. 29 and is the only suspect that remains on the run. Voiles, 47, could face life in prison if caught.

Federal officials said the following suspects have all been arrested David ‘Spider’ Frost, 47; Michael Lee ‘Rooster’ Craig, 44; Mark ‘Shiloh’ Pennington, 59; Brian Russell ‘Iceman’ Campbell, 35; Jimmy Curtis Mullenax III aka Curt, 40; Kenneth Brandenburh aka K-Dog, 44, Matthew Jay Thompson aka Pie Face, 33, Pedro Campos aka Pete, 59, Abby Telge, 28, Johnny Hagensick, 49, Randy Stasney, 60, and Allen Saunders, 35.

Randall ‘Silver’ Ross, 45, made his first appearance in court Thursday morning. He was detained pending trail set for Jan. 8.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations at 1-866-347-2423.

The indictment charges Ross, Frost, Craig, Pennington, Campbell and Voiles in with conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity involving ABT activities between 1995 and November 2017.

According to the indictment, they and others known and unknown were members and associates of the ABT, a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in the illegal trafficking of controlled substances, extortion, murder, attempted murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and other acts of violence and intimidation.

They allegedly operated throughout Texas, including the Corpus Christi Division of the Southern District of Texas and elsewhere. In addition, one of the purposes of the criminal enterprise was allegedly to keep victims in fear of the enterprise and in fear of its leaders, members and associates through threats of violence and actual violence.

Ross, Frost and Craig are also charged with violent crimes in aid of racketeering activity in September 2015.

All 14 arrested today are charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine between July 2012 to November 2017.

All face up to life in prison. The racketeering charges also carry a possible $250,000 maximum fine, while the drug trafficking conviction carries a possible maximum $10 million fine, upon conviction.