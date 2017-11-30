Festive Fun: Head down to Galveston for FREE WinterFest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALVESTON -- Naughty or Nice…WinterFest will help kick off the Holiday season! The Galveston County Fair and Rodeo’s 5th Annual WinterFest returns with Santa, Snow and yes Mutton Bustin’.

The WinterFest is set for Dec 1 and 2, 2017. WinterFest is a two-day family-fun event for the community…featuring kid activities and plenty to see and do as a family.

The event is FREE and allows families to enjoy holiday fun and so much more. CW39's Maggie Flecknoe got a full preview of the festive fun from Danelle Tibaldo, spokesperson Galveston County Fair & Rodeo board member & WinterFest and Mrs. Claus herself.

They're also collecting can goods for local food panties…especially since Hurricane Harvey hit are area.

For details click here.