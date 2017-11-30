Homeless neighbors in Montrose area say they are overlooked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- A recent incident inside a Montrose CVS Drug Store where a manager was forced to wrestle a panhandler for harassing customers has the community seeking answers.

So why aren't the homeless people in that neighborhood getting the same attention as other communities?

Locals believe more volunteers don't pitch in because they fear for their safety.

Those in need say, "it's all about giving what you can and every little bit helps."

Unfortunately while waiting on that help to arrive, dozens of people are left alone searching for a helping hand that never comes.