Houston Ballet takes The Nutcracker on the road after Harvey with a new Prince

HOUSTON -- It wouldn't be the holidays without Houston Ballet's The Nutcracker. And despite the destruction to the Wortham Center from Hurricane Harvey, the show must go on.

Artistic Director Stanton Welch's The Nutcracker will be performed at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land and then the Hobby Center downtown.

And making his debut as the Prince, is Demi Soloist, Harper Watters.

Watters took a break from rehearsal to sit down with CW39's Maggie Flecknoe to talk about his first principal role and how Houston Ballet has stayed Houston Strong despite Harvey.

Performances of The Nutcracker are scheduled for December 10-23 at Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington Boulevard in Sugar Land and at the Hobby Center, 800 Bagby, on December 30 - January 6.

