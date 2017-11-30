Houston CVS manager forced to subdue panhandler causing problems inside store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By: Taylor Berry

HOUSTON -- It's no secret that the streets of Houston are home to many panhandlers, but what do you do when the panhandling makes its way into your business?

K. Gagne was shopping Wednesday at the CVS store on Montrose and Richmond when she witnessed the manager wrestle a man to the ground.

She posted the video to Instagram.

NewsFix reached out to Gagne, who explained that the panhandler was the aggressor and the manager tried many times to peacefully remove the man from the property. The manager was very patient, asking the panhandler to leave multiple times, but the panhandler kept taunting the manager. The panhandler then struck the manager, who was forced to subdue him.

When the manager asked if he was OK, he said it was "Just another day at CVS."

People say this has been an ongoing issue at the CVS location. NewsFix cameras caught a lot of indigent people hanging around the store.

We reached out to the CVS corporate office for comment. The company said it is investigating the incident.