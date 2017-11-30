× HPD: Man found dead after a shooting in SE Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man in southeast Houston on Wednesday night.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting call on Nov. 29 around 9 p.m. at 5400 Malmedy Road.

Upon arrival, paramedics found the victim, 32, dead at the scene. The victim was shot multiple times, police said.

According to witnesses, they heard gunshots and saw a red pickup truck in the area.

If anyone has additional information about this case, please contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.