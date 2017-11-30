× Jim Nabors, known for role as Gomer Pyle, dies at age 87

HONOLULU, Hawaii — Jim Nabors, the legendary actor known for his role as Gomer Pyle, has died at the age of 87, TMZ has confirmed.

His legendary goofiness on the Andy Griffith Show made him a household name, and led to a spin-off of his innocent antics on the Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.

Nabors appeared in many movies, recorded nearly 30 albums and has been making audiences smile for decades.

The actor was married to his same-sex partner for nearly 40 years, according to TMZ.

We are working to gather more details and will provide updates shortly.