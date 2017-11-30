× Man shot in shoulder after 2 altercations

PASADENA, Texas — A man was shot in the shoulder after getting into two altercations near Pasadena Thursday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

James Palermo, 31, got into an argument with his girlfriend around 12 a.m. at his residence located at 741 Winding Road, police said.

A man arrived, in his own vehicle, to Palermo’s home to give the woman a ride. Palermo and the man got into a physical altercation in the front yard, police said.

According to HPD, Palermo chased the man to his vehicle, and the man grabbed a pistol and shot Palermo in the shoulder.

Palermo was transported to a local hospital. The shooter remained at the scene and provided a statement to investigators.

No charges have been filed at this time.