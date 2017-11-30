× Mother: 15-year-old girl found alive after being kidnapped by man she met on Snapchat

ORANGE, Texas — A 15-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by a man she met on Snapchat was found alive Thursday. The mother of the teen, Tammy Day Cox, took to Facebook to thank everyone who helped to bring her daughter home safely.

“She had been found and is safe!!! Thanks to everybody for all you have done for one little girl, please don’t forget that there are others out there still missing. Much love,!!!” said Cox.

Cox’s original post stated that her daughter suffered from a bipolar disorder and was being manipulated by an older man she met on SnapChat and was in a manic state due to being off her medication.

“In her current state of mind, she believes that he is her friend,” the mother said on Facebook.

Heaven Ray Cox has been added to the National Exploitation Center for Missing Children website since her disappearance from Mauriceville, Texas on Nov. 26. The teen has blue eyes, blonde hair, stands at about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 113 pounds. She has pierced ears and may have a diamond stud nose ring.

The family claims the man told her that he would be in San Antonio for Thanksgiving and would pick her up.

Heaven left a goodbye note for her parents with the message she wouldn’t have a phone before she disappeared. The mother said the man may have taken it away from her.

“I’m sure he has taken it from her, as it isn’t here, and I have torn her room apart,” Tammy Cox said in a post.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed its officers are searching for the missing teen. Investigators are waiting to receive a search warrant for cell phones.

Anyone with information on Heaven’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 409-789-7468.