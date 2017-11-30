Texans prepare for clash with the Titans this weekend in Nashville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NRG STADIUM - This week, it's definitely a must-win game for the Houston Texans if they want to keep a sliver of hope alive for the playoffs.

Yeah, we know you've heard that before, but this time we really mean it!

"I think we've done a decent job of developing players, but it's about winning," Texans Head Coach Bill O'Brien announced in his Wednesday press conference. "It's always about developing, but it's always about...Number One is winning."

The Texans placed left tackle-- Chris Clark-- on injured reserve, so now there's another hole to fill on the O-line when the Texans face the Tennessee Titans this Sunday.

And eve"I believe that right now Tom gives the team the best chance to win, but-- there's a but-- you gotta stop handing the ball to the other team," O'Brien said.

Everyone knows cutting down on costly turnovers is the key to the game.

"You cannot turn the ball over," Quarterbacks Coach Sean Ryan said. "You know, you can't turn the ball over. We all know that. Tom knows that. And so, it is what it is."

At 4-7, the Texans are hardly looking like playoff contenders.

"I'm not out there trying to fail," Texans QB Tom Savage insisted. "I'm out there trying to do what I need to do to help this team win."But despite all the offensive struggles, the team is not completely dead yet.

There is some good news on the horizon. Pro Bowl middle linebacker Brian Cushing is finally back with the team after his 10-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Cushing could join Jadeveon Clowney in shoring up the defense this week.

So, if the offense can just avoid turning the ball over.....the Texans just might turn things around in Music City this Sunday!