× There’s a new Houston Texans cheerleader in town!

HOUSTON — Olympic gold medalist and hometown hero Simone Biles will become the first-ever honorary Texans cheerleader. It’s something she’s been wanting to do.

Before the Texans Monday night football game Biles tweeted, “Honestly how fun would it be to be an NFL Cheerleader?”

Well her wish was granted. It only took two days for the Texans cheerleaders to announce on twitter that Biles will take the field with them as an honorary member. She will be dancing with the squad, have a locker, and even get to rock those legendary red boots.

Biles isn’t the only one excited. The HTC squad is pumped to welcome their newest member.

She will be strutting her stuff with the HTC squad at NRG Stadium on December 10th, when the Texans take on the San Francisco 49ers.

honestly how fun would it be to be an NFL cheerleader — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 27, 2017

So…

the ICON @Simone_Biles will be our 1st ever honorary HTC at our NEXT #Texans home game on 12/10/17! ✅YES she will have a Locker

✅YES she will be dancing with us at NRG Stadium

✅YES she will have that #HTownSwag

and

✅YES she will be wearing the #LegendaryRedBoots!❤️ pic.twitter.com/PtK8pIf8mK — Texans Cheerleaders (@TexansCheer) November 29, 2017

Sooo excited for HER and OUR #TEAM to be out on the field 💃🏼 dancing as 1️⃣ ‼️😍♥️💙 — HTC_Brianna H (@HTC_BriannaH) November 30, 2017