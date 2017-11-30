Tillerson out? Pompeo in? Rumor mill is churning at White House while preparing to toughen North Korea sanctions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Rumors are swirling from a couple of Trump Administration sources that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will be the odd man out come January, and President Trump intends to replace the former Exxon-Mobil CEO by naming a new top diplomat.

"Is Rex Tillerson on the job, Mr. President?" a reporter asked during a press conference at the White House.

"He's here. Rex is here," Trump responded.

But Tillerson's been dealing with public rumblings toward his department for awhile now.

"I'm offended on their behalf, when people say somehow we don't have a state department that functions," the secretary of state said. "But I can tell you it's functioning very well, from my perspective."

So, who might replace Rex?

None other than current CIA Director-- Mike Pompeo-- according to the New York Times.

One White House official claims the prez sees Pompeo as a loyal, trusted confidante while things have soured between Trump and Tillerson during the past year.

But this shuffle couldn't come at a worse time considering the U.S. wants to sanction North Korea for its latest missile test this week even though the Hermit Kingdom is already under stiff sanctions.

"We have come to the point that China must cut off the oil from North Korea," U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley announced. "That would be a pivotal step in the world's effort to stop this international pariah. "

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell even spoke openly on the senate floor about military options to be taken against North Korea.

"These are grave considerations, but they are unavoidable," McConnell warned.

But Russian Ambassador-- Sergei Lavrov-- is publicly criticizing the Trump Administration saying the U.S. is trying to provoke North Korea into 'harsh actions' and that "demands to resume negotiations is completely ignored by the U.S. side."