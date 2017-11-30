Two attempted child abductions 5 miles apart sparks search for vehicle in Conroe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONROE, Texas— Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and the Conroe ISD Police are searching for a driver involved in 2 attempted child abductions.

Police say that on Tuesday, a 15-year-old young lady was waiting for her school bus just before 6 a.m. - at the corner of Brook Hollow and Glen Forest. A man believed to be 30 to 40 years old, standing 6 feet tall and weighing near 200 lbs, approached the victim from behind and addressed her. When she yelled “No” in response, she was thrown to the ground.

The teen fought back and the man retreated to his beige 4-door sedan and drove away.

Police believe the abduction is connected to a similar incident that happened two weeks ago less than five miles away - on the 3200 block of Pine Acres. The abductor matched the same description and same vehicle. This time, the guy had asked a 14-year-old teen to help him with his car for $20.

The teen quickly put distance between them and he eventually drove off.

Police are increasing patrols at area bus stops in hopes that someone who knows something about this vehicle will come forward.