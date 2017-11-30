× WATCH: Man fights off group in Snapchat video before being fatally shot in Alief area, police say

[Warning: The following content may be considered graphic for certain viewers]

HOUSTON — Houston police released disturbing social media footage Thursday morning showing the fatal aftermath of an altercation in the Alief area.

Oscar Green, 47, was found dead around 1:50 a.m. on Nov. 20 outside a gas station in the 8200 block of Cook Road. Investigators said the victim was running from a nearby parking lot and down the road when he was shot. Police suspect Green was involved in a confrontation with two women just before the shooting.

In a Snapchat video, a group of people are seen confronting the victim as he tries to defend himself from shoving and punches. The charge is led by two women and one man while others watch from up close and at a distance. The group follows Green across a four-way intersection before a second clip shows the victim lying motionless in a pool of blood.

Detectives believe the gunman is a man in his late 20s, standing at 6 feet tall and with dreadlocks. The suspect frequents the area and rides a blue-colored Schwinn bicycle with blue reflectors on the wheels.

Anyone with information in this case or on the identity of the wanted suspect is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.