× You big dummy! And not the ‘decoy’ passenger traveling in vehicle in Harris County HOV lane

HOUSTON– Drivers beware, local law enforcement officers are on to your shenanigans, and it can cost you a pretty penny!

The Harris County Constable Precinct 5 Office posted a photo on its Facebook page showing a blonde passenger — rocking her sunshades, red turtleneck and a matching lipstick — riding in a vehicle flying down an HOV lane. There was just one problem, though, the sistah was not real!

Say what? Welp, a not-so-brilliant driver decided she wanted to save time getting to wherever she was heading, but unfortunately for her, her plan was foiled.

Constables pulled her over, snapped a photo of her gal pal and gave her a ticket.

Authorities say, instead of paying the $3.20 toll fee she was working so hard to avoid, the violator now faces up to $150 in legal fines.