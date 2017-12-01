Class Acts: Matt Slayton brings grillz and thrills to state playoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUMBLE, Texas - You've probably heard of Matt Slayton's uncle, but the Kingwood quarterback is making a name for himself.

"My uncle is Paul Wall, and its awesome having him as an uncle," Slayton said. "All my teammates like it when he comes to the games."

My nephew @slayton_matt is straight ballin at Kingwood High School, congrats to the team, keep pushin! — Paul Wall (@paulwallbaby) November 27, 2017

Slayton is writing a great final verse to his high school career, leading the Mustangs into the third round of the playoffs. The season didn't start well though. With Hurricane Harvey flooding Kingwood High School back in August, the team lost its first three games. Now, they're riding a four game winning streak. Who knows, maybe if the Mustangs win state, they'll get state title grillz?

To learn more about Matt and the Mustangs, watch the video above!