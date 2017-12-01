‘Delivering white supremacy’: Pizzeria apologizes for delivery driver’s Confederate flag

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio — A pizzeria has apologized after a photo of a delivery driver’s truck with a Confederate flag on the back made the rounds on social media, WHIO-TV reports.

One Twitter user shared the photo along with the caption:

“Looks like @LaRosasPizza is delivering white supremacy today. We are not doing this in 2017.”

WHIO contacted the LaRosa Pizza’s corporate office in Cincinnati to confirm the report that the driver is employed by the Beavercreek location.

Pete Buscani, executive vice president of marketing for the company, issued the following statement: