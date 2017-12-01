× Deputies: Houston woman repeatedly frames boyfriend; victim loses job, arrested multiple times

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County woman is out on bond Friday after she was arrested and accused of creating fake social media accounts for her boyfriend without his knowledge. Investigators said the accounts made it appear that the man — who is also her children’s father — was making terrorist threats against her.

Lisa Marie Garcia, 22, reeked havoc in her boyfriend’s life for several months, court documents show.

Investigators said the victim, Brandon Berrott, has been arrested three times — and even lost his job once — as a result of his girlfriend’s actions. Berrott was dating Garcia and another woman, who both have children to him, according to a police report.

The first arrest happened in September after Garcia falsely reported to police that the victim had threatened to kill her, court documents said. According to an affidavit, Garcia took copies of the message to the Baytown Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, resulting in Berrott being arrested again and hit with seven additional charges on Oct. 21, Oct. 27 and Oct. 30.

Following the boyfriend’s arrest, investigators said the suspect set up Instagram accounts and pretended to be Berrott. Using the account, she sent messages to herself and the other woman threatening to kill them for calling the police.

Each time Berrott was released on bond, officers said Garcia would create more fake messages and then call police. The boyfriend would then be arrested or sent to court. Berrott was also falsely accused of violating the conditions of his bonds and no-contact orders, court documents said.

Garcia also claimed Berrott sent her threatening text message and the judge residing over Berrott’s cases was bribed into dropping them by the victim’s mother.

During an investigation, officers searched Berrott’s cell phone and found no evidence of the alleged messages. Detectives concluded Garcia sent the text message using a mobile app, documents said.

Garcia has been charged with retaliation and three counts of online harassment.