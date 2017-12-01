HOUSTON — While Hollywood takes a brief siesta with mainstream releases this week, film critic Dustin Chase explores and reviews some smaller films that nearly slip through the cracks this week. Two higher profile foreign film contenders The Square and Thelma open this week, which one is good, bad and has the best chance at a nomination. Plus, Mudbound might become Netflix’s first big Oscar contender and what’s up with the movie My Friend Dahmer that explores the eventual murderer’s teenage years. All that and more on this post-Holiday episode of Flix Fix.
Flix Fix: The Square, Thelma and Mudbound
