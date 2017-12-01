Garth Brooks RodeoHouston tickets sell out it in less than an hour

HOUSTON — Houston Rodeo officials announced Friday morning that tickets for the Garth Brooks performance have sold out. The concert sold out within minutes of going on sale!

“We experienced incredible demand for these shows with over 40,000 individuals in the waiting room at the time we went on sale to purchase 33,765 tickets. ” President Joel Cowley said. ”

Thank you all for your interest in seeing @garthbrooks at #RODEOHOUSTON 2018! Please see this message from our president Joel Cowley regarding today’s on sale. pic.twitter.com/LBaErkIKBF — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) December 1, 2017

Rodeo attends are advised to check HRLS website again on Dec. 7 when the RodeoHouston Marketplace opens. Cowley added nearly 34,000 robots were caught during the sale, and officials are confident the tickets went actual people.