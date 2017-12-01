Harris County inmate commits suicide while awaiting trail for capital murder, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County inmate awaiting trail for capital murder charges took his own life Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

Maytham Alsaedy, 26, was found hanging by a bedsheet in his cell on the second floor of the 1200 Baker Street jail facility around 11 p.m. after a detention officer noticed the inmate had covered his cell window with newspaper.

The inmate was awaiting trial for the February 2015 capital murder of Kella Bracken, 22. The victim was found stabbed to death in her own vehicle in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 6200 block of E. Sam Houston Parkway. According to deputies, Alsaedy had confessed to killing Bracken.

Alsaedy was not breathing when the detention officer entered his cell and removed the bedsheet from his neck, investigators said. Medical staff immediately began efforts to revive Alsaedy, who was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Medical Center.

He was pronounced dead at 12:06 a.m. Friday.

The incident is under investigation by Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit and the Sheriff’s Office of Inspector General. The suicide has also been reported to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

An autopsy is being performed by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science.