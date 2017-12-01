× HCCO: Cypress man wanted after threatening man with pistol during argument

HOUSTON—The Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office is searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Cypress.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 20300 block of Lakeland Falls Drive on Wednesday. After responding to a weapons disturbance police arrived to find a man who was involved in verbal altercation with a man named Daniel Luis Carvajal.

The man told police that during the argument, Carvajal pointed a pistol at him and threatened to kill him.

If you have any information that may lead to the arrest of Carvajal please call the Precinct 4 Constable’s office or your local law enforcement agency.