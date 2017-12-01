Jimbo Fisher headed to Texas A&M as new head coach after leaving FSU

Posted 1:05 PM, December 1, 2017

HOUSTON — Jimbo Fisher has resigned from his position at Florida State to become the head coach at Texas A&M University, according to ESPN. Fisher will not coach in FSU’s upcoming game against Louisiana-Monroe, multiple sources confirmed.