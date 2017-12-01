Lime Bike bringing dockless bike-sharing to H-town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The city of Houston is jumping on the bike friendly band wagon and Lime Bike's are getting ready to invade our streets.

The company is in talks with the Houston City Council to start a pilot program for one year.

With Lime Bike, phone app helps you locate your nearest lime green bicycle. The app will then unlock the bike and bills you $1 for your first 30 minutes.

The best part of all?

You don’t have to return the bike to any specific dock or spot. Just leave it where you land, and set the lock.