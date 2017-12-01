× Man shot multiple times in Jack in the Box drive-thru in NE Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County deputies are searching for an alleged gunman after a Jack in the Box custumer was shot multiple times Friday morning while in the drive-thru line.

Officers were dispatched to the fast food restaurant in the 14000 block of the Eastex Freeway at 3:53 a.m. Investigators said the victim had just been given an order of tacos when his vehicle, a gold-colored Buick, was rushed from the passenger side by an armed man. The man fired his weapon, hitting the victim.

The customer was taken to Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital in unknown condition, investigators said.

According to deputies, bullets also hit the rear a-pillar, quarter panel and both passenger side windows of the victim’s car.

No reports of anyone else being injured.