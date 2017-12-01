× Mother, small child dodge bullets during drive-by shooting in south Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a drive-by shooting Friday that involved a woman and her small child. At least three suspects remain on the run, investigators said.

Around midnight, the victim was arriving home when a car pulled up and stopped in front of the family’s house on Seabrook near Tierwester streets. Investigators said two men and a woman were inside the suspect vehicle when someone opened fire on the victim’s vehicle.

According to officers, the woman and child ducked down and avoided being shot. Detectives found several bullet holes in the outside wall of the home, the department said.

The suspect tried to drive away, but the car went into a ditch yards away from the victim’s residence. The trio jumped out their car and ran away on foot.

Police later learned the suspect’s car was stolen.