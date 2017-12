Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEARLAND, Texas - A horrific event this morning at Glenda Dawson high school has left the entire Pearland community searching for answers.

A teacher discovered the body of a 17-year-old student dangling from a rope in a stairwell before two of the high school coaches helped to retrieve the body.

The student was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital. His condition is still unknown at this time.

Counselors are on hand to help students and faculty cope with the situation.