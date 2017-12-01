Texans join in NFL’s ‘My Cause My Cleats’ initiative

By Taylor Berry

HOUSTON — Texans players got a little creative for week 13. This weekend they will be wearing their hearts on their feet with the NFL “My Cause My Cleats” initiative.

Who says the NFL can’t be fun? Each player has a custom designed pair of cleats with a cause that they support. For the second straight season, the league is doing away with the rules for the weekend and allowing athletes to customize their shoes…as long as they support a charitable cause.

One thousand players around the country will be participating with causes ranging from breast cancer awareness to bullying. Jadeveon Clowney will be representing the Boys and Girls Club to help inspire kids to realize their full potential. Tom Savage’s cleats will support his 13-year-old cousin, who is battling Leukemia for the second time in three years. He wants to use his platform to help raise awareness of childhood Leukemia.

Chad Slade is supporting a cause that hits close to home. “My cause my cleats are for the MS society my mom was diagnosed with MS when I was in college. She’s been my rock since day one, no matter what she’s always been there for me,” Slade said.

This weekend the charities will be the spotlight. All cleats will later be auctioned off with all proceeds going to the charity the shoe represents.

The Texans will be anything but boring when they face the Tennessee Titans this Sunday. Make sure to keep an eye out for their flashy cleats.

Click here for the full list of causes the Texans will be representing this weekend.