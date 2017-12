Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- It's the most magical time of the year and things are merry and bright at the Houston Zoo. Very bright with the 6th annual Houston Zoo Lights.

Since September, "elves" have been stringing two million twinkling LED lights, transforming the zoo into a winter wonderland.

CW39's Maggie Flecknoe gives us a sneak peak, thanks to PR Director of the Houston Zoo, Jackie Wallace for flipping on the switch, just for us. Check out Maggie's wild adventure.

To get your tickets click here.