HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating a reported missing 13-year-old girl near Harris County.

Ashley Hatterman, 13, was reported missing Sunday afternoon. The 13-year-old is 5 feet and 4 inches tall weighing about 110 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Person/Runaway unit at 713-274-9210.