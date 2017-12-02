Carlos Correa and fiancé, Daniella Roriguez, team up to bring kids a fresh approach to fishing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KATY, Texas -- Not only did Carlos Correa grow up with a baseball bat in his hand, but the Astros shortstop was no stranger to a fishing pole.

"It's a family tradition," Correa said. "I did it with my dad and my grandparents. It absolutely helps you relax and spend some quality family time."

The World Series champ and his new fiancé, Daniella Rodriguez, surprised 100 local kids at a Vamos A Pescar fishing clinic on Saturday.

"I'm just glad Vamos A Pescar can bring us together and teach a lot of kids how to fish and bring families together," Correa said.

The event was put on by the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, TakeMeFishing.org, Fishing's Future and Bass Pro Shops.

While fishing is in Carlos and Daniella's future, to hear what event helped originally bring them together, check out the video above!