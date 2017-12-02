× Intoxicated driver involved in deadly accident, kills man in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A man was fatally injured during a car crash with an intoxicated driver in League City Saturday morning, according to the League City Police Department.

The crash happened around 1:35 a.m. on Interstate 45 South near the FM 518 exit ramp.

Witnesses say Carlos Sanchez III, 38, was speeding, failed to maintain a lane in his Nissan and struck a Jeep Wrangler driven by 22-year-old Carson Wrinkle.

The Jeep rolled over and threw Wrinkle out of his vehicle, police said. The 22-year-old died at the scene.

According to police, Sanchez was not injured during the accident, but is being charged with intoxicated manslaughter.