× Man killed after an altercation in apartment complex parking lot in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas – A man was fatally shot during an altercation in a Pasadena apartment complex parking lot Friday night, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Officers with the Pasadena Police Department responded to a shooting call around 10:15 p.m. about a man shot in the parking lot of Bryton Hill Apartments.

According to police, the victim went inside his home and came back out to his vehicle to retrieve an unknown item.

While in the parking lot, the victim was approached by a man in dark-colored clothing, police said.

According to a neighbor, the two men were arguing, and then several gun shots were fired after the altercation.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The suspect fled the scene and got away.