Man shoots, kills brother by accident in N. Houston

HOUSTON – A man was fatally shot while his sibling was handling a firearm in their north Houston home Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers with HPD responded to a shooting call around 12:15 a.m. about a man, 19, shot by his 21-year-old brother.

The two brothers were handling a gun for unknown reasons, when the gun went off and struck the 19-year-old brother, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives transported the 21-year-old brother and their mother to downtown Houston for further questioning.

HPD Lt. David Stark says there appears to no foul play this looks like nothing more than a “tragic accident.”

No charges have been filed but the case could land into the hands of a grand jury.