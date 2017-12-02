× Motorcyclist killed in crash due to another vehicle’s tire in SW Houston

HOUSTON—A motorcyclist was fatally injured in a car accident after the vehicle in front of him suffered from a mechanical failure in southwest Houston Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The accident happened around 9:45 p.m. near the Bellaire and S. Gessner exit on US Highway 59 when the right rear tire fell off of a black Navigator causing the vehicle to stop and spin.

According to police, a motorcyclist was riding behind the Navigator and could not stop in time while the vehicle spun.

The motorcyclist crashed into the back of the Navigator, and died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Navigator was uninjured during the accident.