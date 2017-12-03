5-year-old Layla celebrated by those she inspired through brain cancer battle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was an event where most people would assume they should be dressed in black, but Layla wouldn't want it that way. Everyone dressed in pink, purple, or another positive shade for a celebration of life.

Bent Tree Bible Fellowship in Carrollton was packed Saturday with those inspired by 5-year-old Layla Stamp. She lost her battle to brain cancer, but made a huge impact on many by her strength.

You probably remember Layla as the little girl who somehow got a yard full of snow even living in the middle of Texas.

Layla's mom, Sarah remembered for one endearing quality.

“Through all that she endured during her battle with cancer, she still had the ability to make everyone smile,” she said.

Children wrote notes with their tiny hands in marker, and others signed children's books with sweet words of encouragement for the family. One mom who went said, “If you have kids of any age, any age, you can put yourself, just in a small way, you can empathize with them.”

One person signed in a book, "Sweet Layla, thanks for all the joy." Another wrote, "I’m here."

Layla's mom got up in front of hundreds of people, and through tears shared words with family, friends, and those who followed along on social media. “I often think about all the things I never got to teach Layla in life, but in her short 5 years, she was able to teach me so many things.”

Sarah says Layla's short 5 years made the world a better place. "Let Layla’s beautiful life be the light that shows us all the way.”