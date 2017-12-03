Mall shooting confirmed as false, smash-and-grab in jewelry store

HOUSTON — An active shooting at a northwest Houston mall on Saturday night was confirmed to be false, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD officers responded to a call around 7:45 p.m. about a possible shooting at Memorial City Mall.

Upon arrival, officers did not find any evidence of a shooting at the mall.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo confirmed that the active shooting in the mall was false, and the incident was under control.

The incident was confirmed at be a smash-an-grab at a jewelry store, Acevedo said. There were no injuries during the incident.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene, but he is shown on surveillance.

Watch on #Periscope: Assistant Chief James Jones Briefs Media on Mall Smash/Grab Incident https://t.co/1gKhrWkpR3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 3, 2017