Texans fall to 4-8 on season after tight loss to Titans

NASHVILLE – The Houston Texans got a strong performance by Tom Savage at quarterback as he threw for 365 yards and touchdown, but his interception with under two minutes to go in the game was back breaker as the Titans won 24-13.

Titans running back Derrick Henry busted off a 75 yard touchdown run with 46 seconds left in the game to make the final margin. The Titans avenge the 57-14 loss they suffered earlier in the season to the Texans.

The Texans were hurt by two missed field goals, including a chip shot 23-yarder, by Ka”imi Fairbairn.

The loss drops the Texans to 4-8 on the season while the Titans remain in first place in the AFC South with an 8-4 record. The Texans will try to rebound next Sunday when they host the 2-10 San Francisco 49ers.