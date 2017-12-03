Toddler is the What-A-Queen in Whataburger photo shoot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO -- What a little honey, and we're not talking chicken biscuits!

A little Texas toddler sure loves her Whataburger! 2-year-old Charlene Belvin graced the cameras, and the burgers, with her presence in a Whataburger themed holiday photo shoot. She got fancy next to the fancy ketchup, and even got her hands on a few props!

She's not just the queen of the what-a-scene! Charlene also holds the title of Baby Miss San Antonio, hence the tiara.

She may be a small burger lover but she sure has a big appetite!