Woman shot in leg after altercation with man in SW Houston

HOUSTON – A woman was shot in the leg after an altercation in southwest Houston Saturday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. when a woman was at a man’s house for unknown reasons.

The man allegedly asked the woman to leave, but she refused, police said.

According to police, the man and woman got into an altercation. The man then grabbed his hand gun, and shot the woman in her leg.

The woman was transported to Memorial Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The suspect is in custody for possible charges.