Woman slams into power pole in SE Houston

HOUSTON – A woman is in serious condition after a car accident in southeast Houston Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The accident happened around 3:50 a.m. near the intersection of Park Place Boulevard and Colgate Street.

According to police, the woman lost control of her car while driving east on Park Place Boulevard. The woman then veered off the road and slammed into a wooden power pole.

Houston firefighters extracted the woman from her vehicle and she was transported to Ben Taub Hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Houston police are investigating if alcohol was a factor in this accident.