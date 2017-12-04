× Alleged drunken driver leads constables on 8-mile chase in Cypress, deputies say

CYPRESS, Texas — A Harris County man is behind bars Monday morning after he was arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated in the Cypress area.

Jose Sanchez Jr, 40, also charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

Deputies signaled the suspect to pull over for a traffic stop in the 5400 block of Spring Cypress Road but kept driving, the constable’s office said. The officers reportedly followed Sanchez for about eight miles until he stopped and was apprehended.

During the investigation, deputies discovered that Sanchez was driving while intoxicated. He was arrested and then booked into the Harris County Jail.