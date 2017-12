Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) -- One of Colorado's most high-profile cases is headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Five years ago, Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood turned away a gay couple seeking a cake for their wedding.

Since then it has been a long trail of legal battles.

Oral arguments will be held this week in front of the nine justices, including Coloradoan Neil Gorsuch, who was seated last year.